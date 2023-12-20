iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

