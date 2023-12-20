iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

