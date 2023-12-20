iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

