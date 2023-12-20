iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

