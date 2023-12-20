iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

