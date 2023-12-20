iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 377,609 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $795.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

