iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $570.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $336.15 and a 52 week high of $575.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

