J2 Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.