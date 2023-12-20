Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom Sells 436 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $36,222.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Lee Ostrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

