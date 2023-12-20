Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Timothy T. Linderman Sells 152 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy T. Linderman sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $12,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,150.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

