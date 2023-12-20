JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 818,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JCRRF stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

