Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

