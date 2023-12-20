JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ATS (NYSE:ATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. ATS has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $271,733,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth about $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth about $76,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,112,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

