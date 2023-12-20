JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 353,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average is $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.