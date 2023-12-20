JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) to Overweight

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ELME stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.96. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $17,701,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

