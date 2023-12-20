JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) to Neutral

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE LSPD opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.