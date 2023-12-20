JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Overweight

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $90.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.