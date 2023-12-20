JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Overweight

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
