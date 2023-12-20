Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

