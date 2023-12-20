Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Further Reading

