Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.32 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.96.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

