Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 392 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $486,807,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

