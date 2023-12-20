Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,916 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 59.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 1,202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.9 %

VIV stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

