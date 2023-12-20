Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NatWest Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NWG opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on NWG. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.