Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 647 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

