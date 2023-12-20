Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $386.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.32.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

