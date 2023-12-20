Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 276.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after buying an additional 4,140,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 920,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 152,520 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 370.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 786,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,572,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

