Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Market Perform

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,054,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after buying an additional 3,634,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

