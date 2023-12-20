Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.94. Kenon shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 5,038 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kenon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

