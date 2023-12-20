Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $353.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,555,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

