KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.21

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 324929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.