KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $593.00

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $593.00 and last traded at $577.03, with a volume of 69506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $585.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

