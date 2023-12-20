Kolibri Global Energy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Monday, December 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

