Kureha Stock Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KURCF)

Shares of Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.
Kureha Price Performance
KURCF stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Kureha has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.
Kureha Company Profile
