Kureha Stock Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KURCF)

Shares of Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

KURCF stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Kureha has a twelve month low of $61.99 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

