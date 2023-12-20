Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

