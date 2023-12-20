Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) vs. IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Critical Analysis

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) and IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and IT Tech Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A IT Tech Packaging -20.55% -10.17% -8.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and IT Tech Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A $0.40 0.67 IT Tech Packaging $86.96 million 0.03 -$16.57 million ($1.78) -0.16

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IT Tech Packaging. IT Tech Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.2% of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of IT Tech Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and IT Tech Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A IT Tech Packaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing beats IT Tech Packaging on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc. The company also provides containerboard products, including kraft and test linerboards for use in cartons, paper bags, file boxes, paperboards, wall papers, etc.; and corrugating liners for use in corrugated layer and septi-layer of paperboards, and honeycomb-like products. In addition, it offers white lined chipboards and environment friendly white linerboard coated products for use in graphic cartons, color card printing, and offset printing, as well as in packaging of commodities, household appliances, IT products, medicine/health care products, food products, toys, gifts, ceramic products, stationery products, beverages, etc.; toilet rolls for wiping and cleaning of hands, faces, food, etc.; and unbleached paper for use in various applications, such as baby care, menstruation, facial, sensitive skin, table, kitchen, etc. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand. In addition, it produces and sells non-medical single-use face masks, and medical face masks. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

