Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.