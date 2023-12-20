Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $422,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,984.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $50,794.27.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,561 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $104,538.12.

On Monday, December 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,061 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $185,322.39.

On Monday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48.

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $105,205.33.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $596.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

