Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 501 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Read Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

AFL stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.