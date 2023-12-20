Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 501 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

