Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 70 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.5 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,649.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,604.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2,532.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

