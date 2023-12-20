Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

