Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

