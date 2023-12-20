Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

