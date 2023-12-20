Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

