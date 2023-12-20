Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.