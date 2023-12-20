Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,852,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 768,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 472,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Amcor

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.