Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GINN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $352,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GINN stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

