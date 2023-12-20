Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $237,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

TLH stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

