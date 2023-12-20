Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $273,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UL opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
