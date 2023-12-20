Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $273,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.