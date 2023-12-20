Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.0 %

PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

